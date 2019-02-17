Two Men Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder After Triple Stabbing In Mayfair

Two men have been arrested after three men were stabbed outside a nightclub in London’s Mayfair, with one left fighting for his life.

Police and emergency services were called to Oxford Street at 3:40am on Sunday morning, where they found three 24-year-old men with stab wounds. They were all taken to a central London hospital, Scotland Yard said.

One of them is facing potentially life-threatening injuries, while the condition of the other two victims is not yet known.

Two men were held on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon. Roads were closed and a police cordon is in place on both sides of the shopping street, between New Bond Street and Harewood Place.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting CAD 1293/17 Feb, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.