Two New Cases Of Drug-Resistant 'Super Gonorrhoea' Have Been Diagnosed In The UK

Two women in the UK have been diagnosed with a highly drug-resistant form of gonorrhoea, Public Health England has confirmed, fuelling concerns that so-called “super gonorrhoea” is spreading.

The strain of gonorrhoea, called Neisseria gonorrhoeae, is resistant to ceftriaxone and azithromycin – the two main antibiotics used as the first-line treatment for gonorrhoea.

While both cases have now been treated, PHE has reminded the public about the importance of using condoms to protect against STIs, as gonorrhoea is proving more and more difficult to treat.

The two latest cases follow the diagnosis of drug-resistant gonorrhoea in a British man in 2018, the first case of its kind in the UK.

