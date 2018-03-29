UK Man Contracts World’s First Super-Strength Strain Of Gonorrhoea

A man in the UK has contracted a super-strength strain of gonorrhoea thought to be the first case globally to resist the main antibiotic treatment. Public Health England (PHE) said the patient had a regular female partner in the UK, but contracted the infection, caused by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae, during a sexual encounter with a woman in south-east Asia. He attended a clinic for treatment in early 2018 but attempts to get rid of the sexually transmitted infection with the recommended treatments – a combination of antibiotics azithromycin and ceftriaxone – have failed.

M I WALKER via Getty Images Gonorrhoea bacteria (file picture)

“We are investigating a case who has gonorrhoea which was acquired abroad and is very resistant to the recommended first line treatment,” Dr Gwenda Hughes, the head of PHE’s STI section said. “This is the first time a case has displayed such high-level resistance to both of these drugs and to most other commonly used antibiotics.” An analysis of the case for PHE notes it is the “first global report” of the infection resisting both antibiotics