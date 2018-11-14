Tens of thousands of people in England with type 1 diabetes will be offered life-changing glucose monitors on the NHS, it has been revealed.

The news comes months after HuffPost UK reported on a “postcode lottery” of access when Prime Minister Theresa May was photographed wearing one of the monitors. In the Westminster NHS trust, where 10 Downing Street is situated, the device is available for free. May’s home village of Sonning sits within an NHS Trust where it is also freely available.

But other patients have been parting with as much as £90 a month for the device because they were unable to receive it on the NHS in their area.

To coincide with World Diabetes Day (14 November), NHS England said it will ensure the device, which is the size of a £2 coin and sits on the arm, is available on prescription for all patients who qualify for it in line with clinical guidelines.

