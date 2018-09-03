U2 Tour: Bono Promises To Finish Tour After Losing Voice On Saturday

U2 have confirmed that Bono has been given the all-clear by a doctor to continue the rest of their tour after he lost his voice on stage.
Fans were left disappointed when their show in Berlin was cut short on Saturday night, due to a vocal issue.
However, in an official statement, Bono insisted: “I’ve seen a great doctor and with his care I’ll be back to full voice for the rest of the tour. So happy and relieved that anything serious has been ruled out.”
Concert-goers were initially told on Saturday that there would be a short pause before eventually Bono told the crowd: “I think we can’t go on.”
U2 are currently in the middle of their European ‘Experience + Innocence’ tour.
The group were four songs into the gig at Berlin’s 17,000 capacity Mercedes-Benz Arena, where they’d played the night before, when they were cut short by Bono’s vocal issue.
In the statement, Bono said his “relief was tempered| by the knowledge of how inconvenienced the fans in Berlin were.
“There was an amazing atmosphere in the house, it was going to be one of those unforgettable nights but not for this reason.”
He also promised the band would be back in Germany on November 14.