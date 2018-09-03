U2 Tour: Bono Promises To Finish Tour After Losing Voice On Saturday

U2 have confirmed that Bono has been given the all-clear by a doctor to continue the rest of their tour after he lost his voice on stage.

Fans were left disappointed when their show in Berlin was cut short on Saturday night, due to a vocal issue.

However, in an official statement, Bono insisted: “I’ve seen a great doctor and with his care I’ll be back to full voice for the rest of the tour. So happy and relieved that anything serious has been ruled out.”