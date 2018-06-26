Uber 'On Probation' After Winning 15-Month Licence In London

Uber has won a partial victory in an appeal to overturn the suspension of its licence to operate in London, after outlining “profound” changes it has made to its operation since September.
A judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court granted a 15-month permit with a set of conditions the company must adhere to.
Transport for London’s lawyer said that costs for the case, to be paid by Uber, would be £425,000.
Tom Elvidge, general manager of Uber in the UK, said: “We are pleased with today’s decision. We will continue to work with TfL to address their concerns and earn their trust, while providing the best possible service for our customers.”
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “I fully supported Transport for London’s decision not to renew Uber’s operating licence last September – I believe everyone must play by the same rules, no matter how big or powerful they are.
“After years of operating poorly in London, Uber has now accepted that TfL’s action in refusing to renew their licence was totally justified. Today our stance has been vindicated by the court.
“Uber has been put on probation – their 15 month licence has a clear set of conditions that TfL will thoroughly monitor and enforce.”
Uber had its London operating licence revoked in September, with Transport for London (TfL) saying it was “not fit and proper” to operate in the capital.
During its appeal at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Uber accepted its licence should have been suspended over safety concerns, but argued this week that it had made “wholesale change”.
TfL said it had concerns which have “public safety and security implications”, including its approach to reporting serious criminal offences and how it carried out background checks on its drivers.
The firm was given a four-month temporary licence in May, and was allowed to continue operating “until any appeal processes have been exhausted”.
Uber criticised the decision saying TfL had shown “the world that, far from being open, London is closed to innovative companies” and appealed the decision.
More than 850,000 people signed an online petition appealing for TfL to reconsider the move, and Uber said it accepted it had made mistakes in the past.