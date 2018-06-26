Uber 'On Probation' After Winning 15-Month Licence In London

Uber has won a partial victory in an appeal to overturn the suspension of its licence to operate in London, after outlining “profound” changes it has made to its operation since September.

A judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court granted a 15-month permit with a set of conditions the company must adhere to.

Transport for London’s lawyer said that costs for the case, to be paid by Uber, would be £425,000.

Tom Elvidge, general manager of Uber in the UK, said: “We are pleased with today’s decision. We will continue to work with TfL to address their concerns and earn their trust, while providing the best possible service for our customers.”