Uber’s licence in Brighton will not be renewed the council announced on Tuesday, saying the ride-hailing app was not “fit and proper”.

Brighton & Hove City Council cited concerns about a data breach and Uber’s use of drivers from outside the area in its decision, made after a hearing on April 23.

“These formed the basis of the decision to not renew the licence,” the council said in a statement.

Chair of the licensing panel, Councillor Jackie O’Quinn, said: “Our priority is the safety of residents and visitors and, due to the data breach and the lack of commitment to using drivers licensed here, we were not satisfied that UBL are a fit and proper person to hold an operator’s licence in the city.”