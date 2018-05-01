Uber’s licence in Brighton will not be renewed the council announced on Tuesday, saying the ride-hailing app was not “fit and proper”.
Brighton & Hove City Council cited concerns about a data breach and Uber’s use of drivers from outside the area in its decision, made after a hearing on April 23.
“These formed the basis of the decision to not renew the licence,” the council said in a statement.
Chair of the licensing panel, Councillor Jackie O’Quinn, said: “Our priority is the safety of residents and visitors and, due to the data breach and the lack of commitment to using drivers licensed here, we were not satisfied that UBL are a fit and proper person to hold an operator’s licence in the city.”
O’Quinn said Uber had given the council a “firm commitment” to adhere to the council’s rules, which included only using locally licensed drivers.
“We do not feel the spirit of this commitment has been kept to. In the panel’s view, large numbers of taxis operating in the city that do not meet our Blue Book standards puts the safety of residents and visitors at potential risk.”
If Uber decide to appeal against the decision their drivers licensed with Brighton & Hove can continue to operate in the city while the appeal is heard, the council said.
An Uber spokesperson confirmed an appeal would be lodged: “This is a disappointing decision for the thousands of passengers and drivers who rely on our app in Brighton and Hove. We intend to appeal so we can continue serving the city.”
Brighton council’s decision follows one made by Sheffield City Council in November last year which came into force shortly before Christmas.
Two months earlier, In September, the ride-hailing app lost its licence in London after Transport for London (Tfl) concluded it was not “fit” to operate in the capital.
Uber has since got a new licence in Sheffield. During the previous 12 months, the spokesperson said, it has been granted 35 licences - either renewals or new grants.