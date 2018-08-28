Uber is a brand that’s synonymous with taxis, and yet the company could soon be shifting away from the vehicle that has helped make its millions and instead be offering you an electric scooter or bicycle.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi admitted that while it wouldn’t be a “win” in the short-term, the move to scooters and bicycles was something that made sense for the company’s future.

Mr Khosrowshahi said that, “during rush hour, it is very inefficient for a one-tonne hulk of metal to take one person ten blocks.”