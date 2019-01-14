A gymnast delivered a heart-stopping floor routine this weekend at a collegiate challenge in California ― and we can’t stop watching it.

Katelyn Ohashi, the 20-year-old athlete from UCLA, flipped, sashayed and tumbled across the floor to a mashup of R&B and soul music, largely featuring some of Michael Jackson’s greatest hits.

The audience erupted in cheers at the end of Ohashi’s minute-and-a-half routine, which earned her a perfect 10 from the judges. Her flawless performance helped UCLA’s women’s gymnastics team sail to victory at the competition.