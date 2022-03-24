UK And Ireland's Euro 2028 Bid Has Government's 'Full Support', Says No.10

Pool via Getty Images

The UK and Ireland’s bid to host Euro 2028 has the government’s “full support” despite Boris Johnson suggesting the tournament should be handed to Ukraine, No.10 has said.

Russia has launched a surprise attempt to host the tournament, even though it has been banned from international football over its invasion.

Advertisement

Speaking in Brussels at a Nato summit this morning, the prime minister said it was “beyond satire” that Russia should have entered the race.

He added: “I can’t believe anybody would seriously consider their suggestion and the best thing possible would be for the entire Russian armed forces to retire forthwith from Ukraine and hand the tournament to them, of course.”

Advertisement

Downing Street later said the PM’s intervention did not mean the government no longer wanted the UK to host the tournament.

“We remain entirely committed to UK and Ireland bid for Euro 2028 which retains the government’s full backing,” the prime minister’s spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Asked whether Johnson would prefer the tournament to be played in the UK or in Ukraine, the spokesperson added: “That’s not a choice in front of us.”