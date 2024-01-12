UK And US Launch Air Strikes On Houthi Targets Following Red Sea Attacks

An RAF Typhoon sets off on its mission to attack Houthi targets. Ministry of Defence

British and American fighter jets launched “targeted” strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen following a spate of attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Rishi Sunak said the action was “limited, necessary and proportionate” to protect one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

But a row broke out over the prime minister’s decision to authorise the strikes without seeking parliament’s approval in advance.

Four RAF Typhoon jets took part in the operation alongside US warplanes late on Thursday night.

Support for the action was provided by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands.

The prime minister said: “In recent months, the Houthi militia have carried out a series of dangerous and destabilising attacks against commercial shipping in the Red Sea, threatening UK and other international ships, causing major disruption to a vital trade route and driving up commodity prices.

“Their reckless actions are risking lives at sea and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

“Despite the repeated warnings from the international community, the Houthis have continued to carry out attacks in the Red Sea, including against UK and US warships just this week.

“This cannot stand. The United Kingdom will always stand up for freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade.

“We have therefore taken limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defence, alongside the United States with non-operational support from the Netherlands, Canada and Bahrain against targets tied to these attacks, to degrade Houthi military capabilities and protect global shipping.”

Joe Biden said US jets had attacked “a number of targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most vital waterways”.

A joint-statement issued this morning by the UK, US, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, New Zealand and South Korea said the strikes were ”intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities the Houthis use to threaten global trade and the lives of international mariners in one of the world’s most critical waterways”.

“Our aim remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, but let our message be clear: we will not hesitate to defend lives and ensure the free flow of commerce in one of the world’s most critical waterways in the face of continued threats,” they said.