UK Bans Belarus Airline In Response To 'Hijack' Of Ryanair Flight

The UK has banned Belarus’ national airline from its airspace, in response to the diversion of a Ryanair flight to enable the arrest of an opponent of the country’s regime.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has also instructed the Civil Aviation Authority to request UK airlines avoid Belarusian airspace in order to keep passengers safe.

Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, told MPs the Belarus government “must be held to account for such reckless and dangerous behaviour”.

On Sunday a Ryanair flight from Athens, Greece, to the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius was ordered to change course to head for the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

The opposition in Belarus and western officials have denounced the incident on Sunday, which led to the arrest of journalist Raman Pratasevich.

Pratasevich is a prominent opponent of Belarus’ authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko and could face 15 years in jail if convicted of several charges.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said it was a “state-sponsored hijacking” and claimed agents from Russia’s KGB were also on board the flight.

Ireland’s foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney has said the forced landing of the Ryanair flight was state-sponsored “aviation piracy”.

