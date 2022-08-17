These UK Businesses Have Already Closed Due To The Cost Of Living Crisis

SOPA Images via Getty Images A sign showing a flagship store on Oxford Street which has gone bust

Calls for immediate government intervention are becoming urgent, as more and more UK businesses are having to shut down over the cost of living crisis.

Downing Street seems to be in a state of paralysis right now, with Boris Johnson on holiday just weeks before his successor is elected, and little action coming from the rest of the government despite promises to draw up new cost of living support.

Martin McTague, the national chair of the Federation of Small Businesses, has warned that the “toxic cocktail” of rising taxes, energy costs, inflation and shrinking economic growth means “action is needed right now”.

“The cost of living crisis can’t be solved without addressing the cost of doing business crisis,” he claimed.

So here’s a look at just some of the most recent closures which have caught local headlines across the country:

Chinese takeaway in Aberdeen

The Royal Crown Chinese takeaway in Scotland is expecting to close after its energy bill soared by £10,000.

Owner Martin Tang told the BBC he closed the 40-year-old shop because “every time I turn on a burner to cook something, I’m losing money. This is enough to kill off my business.”

Tearooms in Belfast

Molly Brown’s Dog Friendly Team Room is shutting in September after an electricity bill costing £4,000 for 10 weeks came in.

The owner, Richard Stewart-Brown, told BelfastLive: “As we were working to recover from being shut in lockdown, we like everyone else, discovered that our costs had just exploded and in addition to that instead of being one of seven cafes on the promenade, we are now one of 17 on the road and that doesn’t include other cafes in the town.

“The electric bill for two months and two weeks was £4,000 followed by a letter to say the prices were going up in August again and for us, as a small family run business, it was too much to handle.”

Yorkshire restaurant

Italian restaurant Santoni is closing after five years due to the £2,000 monthly energy bill expected to hit this winter.

Its owner Marco Di Rienzo told YorkshireLive that it was closing despite still being popular, due to the worsening cost of living crisis and soaring prices.

280-year-old inn in Bath

The Faulkland Inn near Bath, which is 280 years old, is said to be considering closure.

The landlord Andy Machen told The Guardian: “Our gas and energy bills have doubled since April and we’re facing annual fuel costs of at least £20,000, which will wipe out our profits.”

Seafood company in Watford

A caller told LBC’s Eddie Mair that his business was going to shut up shop and relocate to the Netherlands due to the energy price rises.

He said the 11 storage and distribution seafood centres he owns have to moved to avoid bankruptcy – although this means “we’re looking at 900 redundancies plus” within the UK.

This caller tells Eddie Mair of a decision to close a UK business and move it to the Netherlands as it cannot operate with 260% energy price rises.

He tells LBC 'we're looking at 900 redundancies plus'.



He tells LBC 'we're looking at 900 redundancies plus'.#BrexitBrokeBritain #BrexitChaos



pic.twitter.com/cwH6mJ1LhB — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) August 15, 2022

And there have been wider warnings about other businesses too...

Schools

The Telegraph reported that schools are considering three or four day weeks to cope with energy bills and teacher pay rises.

Marc Jordon, chief executive of a trust which runs 17 schools across Norfolk and the Midlands, said he had “heard mutterings of a three-day week to save on energy costs”.

However, a department for education spokesperson said the school week cannot be less than 32.5 hours a week.

Nurseries

The Pregnant Then Screwed campaign group claimed that nurseries have been reporting they suddenly have to close due increased food and energy costs, along with staffing issues.

Pubs

Pub owners have warned that closures are likely this winter due to rising costs and reduced consumer spending.

