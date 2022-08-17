Best – and Worst – Ideas On How To Tackle Cost Of Living Crisis

The cost of living crisis is causing more national concern by the day – so people have started to come up with their own solutions.
Downing Street’s inaction has led to accusations that it is a “zombie government” right now, especially as the two leadership hopefuls continue their in-fighting while Boris Johnson enjoys his second holiday in two weeks.
The government did unveil its cost of living support scheme earlier this year (and is supposedly working on another), but, as MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis pointed out, urgent action is needed to help the average household.
In October, annual bills are expected to rise to £3,582, before reaching £4,000 by January. Meanwhile, inflation is at 10.1%, the first time it has been in double-digits since 1982, and is expected to reach 13.3% later this year.
To make matters worse, the Bank of England is expecting a long recession lasting over five quarters to hit soon.
The Labour party has come up with the popular policy of freezing the energy price cap at its current levels, but as its in opposition right now, it’s not clear if it will become government policy any time soon.
So, unsurprisingly, people both in and out of the main political parties have been coming up with their own ideas – although it doesn’t look like they’re all keepers.
Here’s a look at the most promising suggestions, both big and small..
1. Free school meals
London mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the government to offer free school meals to primary school children to ease the pressure on parents and carers.
2. Paying freelancers on time
TV critic Scott Bryan pointed out that employers can make a substantial difference by paying freelance workers on time.
3. Providing support for the poorest and middle income earners
Author Edwin Hayward called for a focus on both the poorest households and those middle-income earners, so that the wider economy can stay afloat.
4. Supporting foodbanks
Manager of Bradford Central foodbank Josie Barlow told Times Radio that donations and volunteers were the two most important ways the general public can help.
5. Public ownership
The Green Party have called for public ownership over five big energy firms so that the energy price cap can be pushed back to last autumn’s level. It would fund this through a tax on the very wealthy and a tougher windfall tax on oil and gas companies.
Then, there are the ideas and policies which seem particularly unpopular, considering the current crisis...
1. Introducing license plates for bikes
Transport secretary Grant Shapps’ suggestion to introduce more legislation for cyclists on the roads – including license plates – went down like a lead balloon. It was criticised by The Guardian’s Alex Hern for adding “significant extra costs and burdens on the cheapest form of mid-distance travel”.
2. Criticising welfare budgets in Scotland
Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak attacked the upcoming increase in welfare budgets in Scotland (it’s set to rise by 50% over the next five years).
Columnist Kirsty Strickland pointed out: “Welfare spending should be a top priority for any government.”
3. Cutting down on food
A Telegraph article explaining why everyone would benefit from “feeling the odd hunger pang”, was not actually hooked to the cost of living crisis. But, it was criticised for its timing.
Daniel Sohege from Stand For All, human rights advocacy and support organisation, shared his own interpretation of the piece, pointing out that it wasn’t the best idea to promote skipping meals during the current climate.
4. Spending winter abroad
John Burn-Murdoch of the Financial Times joked that Marie Antoinette – the last Queen of France before the French Revolution – was back after he received an email which suggested spending winter abroad to save on energy bills.
Although it’s not been proven, Antoinette has been associated with saying “let them eat cake” when French peasants were starving.