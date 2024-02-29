UK Gardeners Urged To Do These 5 Jobs In March For Luscious Spring Blooms

The evenings are getting lighter, the days are getting longer and our gardens are about to be so bloody lush. It can only mean one thing: spring is around the corner and afternoons in the garden are almost within reach.

Of course, though, this means that we also have a few jobs we need to do to prep for the months ahead. If we want to spend our summer afternoons lazing in our gardens, we need to spend the early days of spring tending to it.

Advertisement

Thankfully, Jamie Shipley, gardening expert and Managing Director of Hedges Direct has exactly the checklist we need to get started.

Shipley said: “March brings us longer and lighter days - meaning there are more opportunities in the garden. Now is the time to start priming your outdoor space for warmer months by sowing seeds, pruning your shrubs and tidying up after winter. But remember, you still need to be wary of late winter frost.”

The most important gardening jobs in March

Prune your shrubs — but be wary of timing

Shipley said: “March might be your last chance to prune some shrubs. Whilst it’s important to wait until frosty weather has subsided before pruning, to avoid frost damage.”

“If you leave it too late in the year, the growth cycle will have started, meaning you’re at risk of cutting off this summer’s blooms, or next winter’s new growth for winter-flowering shrubs.”

Advertisement

The shrubs that should be pruned in March

Summer flowering deciduous shrubs

These shrubs, including Buddleja Davidii, Caryopteris Clandonensis, and hardy Fuchsia, should be pruned between January and March when they are dormant to promote healthy growth in spring. The leaves will have fallen from your shrub, making it easier to identify areas that need attention.

Winter flowering deciduous shrubs

Prune winter-flowering shrubs, like Jasminum Nudiflorum, after the flowers have died in late winter, but before new buds begin to form. This will improve flowering the following year.

Evergreen shrubs

Although April is the best time to prune most evergreen shrubs, hardier plants like Cherry Laurel can be tackled in late winter if needed. Just make sure the weather is mild and there are no signs of frost.

Sow your ‘hardy annual’ seeds

Shipley said that now is the time for sowing some hardy annual seeds. These are flowers which carry out their life cycle within one season of the year and are most tolerant to frosts. These include:

Poppies

Sweet peas

Sunflowers

Cornflowers

Shipley said: “I recommend breaking up your soil with a pitchfork to remove any lumps which might stop your plants breaking through the surface to find the sunlight. Any obstructions will waste their small energy reserves, killing them before they reach the surface.”

Advertisement

Mow your grass

I don’t know about you but one thing I don’t miss during the chillier months of the year is breaking out the lawnmower.

However, according to Shipley, grass starts to grow much faster during the milder March days but don’t jump to giving your grass a dramatic cut. Shipley said: “Mowing very close to the sward weakens grass growth as there is less leaf surface area to take in oxygen and sunlight, slowing root development.

“By mowing your lawn on a low setting, the blade could even damage the crowns of the grass plants, weakening the lawn and increasing the threat from weeds, insects, and disease. Even if you avoid physical damage, short grass provides little shade, exposing your lawn to damaging summer heat or frost in winter.”

Generally, a height of 2.5 cm is more than adequate although a lawn that attracts a lot of wear might use a raised cut of 5 cm.

Take action against garden pests

Shipley warns that although slugs and caterpillars are year-round pests, their activity increases during warm and wet weather in spring. This is a particularly vital time to deal with them as they can kill new seedlings, destroy new growth in plants and create holes in delicate leaves.

Advertisement

This early in the year? I think not!

Slugs and caterpillars can be controlled by:

Moving them - Hand-picking them off your plants in the evening and moving them to less vulnerable areas of your garden

Raking soil - Raking your soil every so often will expose slugs to predators

Create a slug-free zone - Keep all your vulnerable new plants in one area, and prioritise protecting these from pests. You can add copper barriers known to repel slugs or textured mulch they find difficult to travel over

Biological control - Biological controls that contain microscopic nematodes will infect slugs and caterpillars with bacteria, killing them

Plant flower bulbs

Shipley said: “Spring is the best time to plant summer flowering bulbs just as the soil is starting to warm up, to give them plenty of time to establish for summer blooms.”

Some bulbs to plant out in spring include:

Gladiolus

As long as the first has passed, these bulbs can be planted out from early March to late April to produce beautiful flowers in June.

Lilies

Lily bulbs should be planted from late autumn to early April, so March is nearly your last chance.

Ranunculus

These bulbs can either be planted in autumn for spring flowers or early spring for summer blooms.

These bulbs can cope with a light March frost, but it’s best to wait until the weather has warmed up to prevent damage. So, maybe a little later in the month?