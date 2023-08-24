UK Gardeners Urged To Prune This Fragrant Plant ASAP

We’re coming into the last weeks of summer and, for a lot of plants, this means it’s almost time for the final pruning of the year.

However, according to one gardening expert, we should be pruning one of our favourite fragranced plants sooner rather than later.

Michael Griffiths, known as The Mediterranean Gardener, took to TikTok to urge keen gardeners to start pruning their gorgeous lavender bushes now.

“Nobody wants a lavender that’s gone leggy and twiggy just because you didn’t get the prune in at the proper time,” he said, adding that while this is often considered to be an autumn activity, it’s actually best done in mid to late summer.

Who knew?

@themediterraneangardener How to summer prune lavender. Lavender pruning is completed any time in mid to late summer and should be dictated by the plant. You don't want the lavender heads turning brown and going to seed so prune them as they're starting to go over. When pruning remember to keep some new wood above the cutting point.

How to prune lavender

According to the gardening whizz, what you’re looking for as you prepare to prune is flowers that are “looking past their best”.

He added that you don’t want to wait until they’re going to seed or turning brown, but instead when they’re in full bloom.

Griffiths said that when it comes to the actual pruning, you can prune “as hard as you like” but be sure to leave room for new growth beneath the cutting point.

If your lavender plants have old wood at the bottom and just a little new growth on top, leave that intact. Cut your lavender into bunches, leaving a nice ‘rounded’ shape in the bush they came from.

Once your lavender has been cut, it will continue to grow over the coming weeks, probably another 2-3 inches but, according to Griffiths, this is a good thing and means the plant will be protected over the cold winter months.

What to do with homegrown lavender

Now that you have your lavender bunches, what do you use them for? Well, if you aren’t planning on using them for decoration, you can actually use your gorgeous plants to help your health and wellbeing.

According to Cleveland Clinic, lavender can support sleep, reduce pain and inflammation, help with anxiety and depression, and relieve menstrual pain.

For lavender leaves, the clinic recommends:

Making lavender soap

Making lavender-infused oil for your skin

Using them in scent bags or potpourri

Popping them in your bath

Trying lavender tea.