UK Government Will Do 'Everything It Can' To Support British Citizens In Israel, Says Minister

Mark Harper BBCC

A cabinet minister has said the government will do “everything it can” to help British citizens in Israel, following reports one man is “missing near Gaza”.

At least 250 Israeli’s have died and 1,500 have been wounded after Hamas launched a surprise attack inside the country on Saturday morning.

Advertisement

Dozens of people have been taken hostage by the Palestinian Islamist group.

In response, Israel is carrying out air strikes in Gaza and Palestinian officials have said more 230 civilians have been killed and 1,700 have been wounded.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, has said there will be a “long and difficult war”.

On Sunday morning Sky News reported Briton Jake Marlowe, 26, had not been heard from since yesterday morning.

The Israeli embassy told the broadcaster he was “missing near Gaza” after an attack on a music festival in the south of the country.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, transport secretary Mark Harper said: “The events we saw yesterday with the barbaric attacks by Hamas on Israel are truly shocking,” he said.

Advertisement

“We are unequivocally supporting Israel in this set of events. We will support them in whatever they decide to do to defend their country.”

Asked about reports that a British citizen was missing, he added: “I don’t have any specific information on that and I wouldn’t discuss such things on air.

“The government will remain in touch with the Israeli authorities and we will do everything we can to support any British citizens in Israel.”

Tzipi Hotovely, Israel’s ambassador to the UK, told Sky News said it was the “hardest day Israelis ever experienced in their lifetime”.

“I know there is one British citizen that is in Gaza at the moment and I know that Israel is doing everything to make sure all the people being kept hostage at the moment in the hands of Hamas will be released,” she said.