Angel Santana via Getty Images The new analysis of ONS data has left people shocked

Terrifying new research has revealed just how long you have left to live, based on where you stay in the UK.

The study, carried out by care experts Guardian Carers, analysed ONS data to reveal how much longer people are expected to live for from the age of 40 across the UK.

Advertisement

Their findings, which a spokesperson for the company described as “concerning”, has uncovered a shocking difference between the life expectancy of those living in the north and south of the UK.

Both men and women are expected to live for longer if they live in London, with the top three areas for life expectancy located in the English capital.

However, cities such as Glasgow, Manchester and Liverpool featured in the bottom ten.

According to the results of the study, there is more than a decade’s life expectancy gap between a 40 year-old woman lives in Kensington and Chelsea and one who lives in Glasgow.

On average, women who live in the high end London borough are expected to live for another 48.64 years, while a Glaswegian woman has just 39.33 years to go.

Advertisement

Glasgow City also ranked the worst for men’s life expectancy: a 40-year-old in Westminster has on average another 45.49 years of life ahead of them, while their Glasgow counterpart has just 34.76 years.

Researchers have said that these results indicate “major problems in social, economic or health-related factors”.

Areas with highest life expectancy in the UK for women

Kensington and Chelsea

Camden

Westminster

Richmond Upon Thames

Hart

South Cambridgeshire

Eden

Epsom and Ewell

Harrow

Winchester

Areas with lowest life expectancy in the UK for women

East Ayrshire

Liverpool

Manchester

Dundee City

Knowsley

North Lanarkshire

Inverclyde

West Dumbartonshire

Glasgow

Areas with highest life expectancy in the UK for men

Westminster

Kensington and Chelsea

Camden

Hart

South Cambridgeshire

Rutland

Wokingham

New Forest

Elmbridge

Uttlesford

Areas with lowest life expectancy in the UK for men

East Ayrshire

Liverpool

Hull

North Lanarkshire

Manchester

Inverclyde

Dundee City

West Dumbartonshire

Blackpool

Glasgow

Tina Woods, CEO of Business for Health, told the MailOnline: “We aren’t talking about a difference of a couple of months here; there are years being shaved off people’s lives and it’s down to regional health inequalities and income deprivation.

“Reduced life expectancy occurs when people have limited access to health care, experience a lower standard of care and practice more risky health-related behaviours such as smoking.