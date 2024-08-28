Putin Has 'Tested Even Russian Tolerance' With Nepotism Hire, UK Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has "tested even Russian tolerance" by appointing his cousin's daughter as state secretary of defence. via Associated Press

Vladimir Putin’s latest nepotism hire is testing “even Russian tolerance”, according to the UK.

The Russian president promoted Anna Tsivileva, the daughter of his cousin – whom the British ministry of defence (MoD) said is often referred to as his niece – to be the state secretary of defence.

Putin’s first cousin once removed was appointed as the deputy defence minister only in June this year. She reportedly continues to hold this role now, on top of her more senior title.

Advertisement

In its latest update on X, the MoD said: “As state secretary, Tsivileva is elevated above ordinary deputy defence minister (of whom there are an additional seven) and is responsible for the [department’s] relationship with the legislature and other government bodies.”

The UK intelligence said: “Before 2023, Tsivileva had no known background or relationship to defence matters.

“She trained as a psychiatrist before making money in a number of medical supply companies.”

She became the chair of a state foundation called Defenders of the Fatherland meant to organise voluntary donations to the Ukraine war in 2023, and is married to the Russian energy minister Sergei Tsivilev.

“Tsivileva’s original appointment in June drew muted criticism from the Russian press for the nepotism that tested even Russian tolerance for corrupt practice,” the MoD said.

Advertisement

The general public in Russia often face suppression, with many voters coerced into supporting Putin in the general election earlier this year and anti-war protests usually met with strict police crackdown.

It means any public criticism, however “muted”, is noteworthy.

The intelligence continued: “There is a realistic possibility that her further elevation is indicative of the increasing insularity of the Russian elite.”

The appointment was first reported by Russian media on August 17, shortly after Ukraine had breached the country’s borders for the first time since World War 2.

Kyiv managed to turn the tables on Moscow by occupying 1,200 sq km of the Russian region of Kursk in a matter of weeks, although Russia occupies around 109,000 sq km of Ukraine in total.

Still, Putin and his cronies have vowed to retaliate and drive Ukraine out.

But, almost a month since Ukrainian troops first broke into Russia, there’s no sign the Kremlin’s forces have been able to force them out.

Advertisement

And more than two years since Putin first ordered the invasion of Ukraine, he only controls 18% of the country.

So in recent months, he seems to be replacing his most senior war advisers, kicking out Sergei Shoigu as the defence minister (after 12 years in the post) and replacing him with technocrat Andrey Belousov.

Nikolai Pankov, Ruslan Tsalikov, Tatiana Shevtsova and Pavel Popov, were also all dropped as defence deputies in June, according to Kremlin decrees, when Tsivileva was first promoted.