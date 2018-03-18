An art and textiles teacher from an inner-city school in the UK has won a million-dollar prize.

Andria Zafirakou, who works at Alperton Community School in Brent, north-west London, was one of 10 finalists shortlisted for the fourth annual Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize.

She hailed the power of the arts after being named as the winner of the award, which recognises an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession, at a glittering ceremony in Dubai, the Press Association reported.

In a congratulatory video message, Prime Minister Theresa May said the prize was a “fitting tribute” for everything Zafirakou had done for her students.

Alperton Community School is in one of the poorest areas of the country and pupils come from a variety of backgrounds.

Zafirakou has learnt how to say basic greetings in many of the 35 languages spoken at the school, including Gujarati, Hindi, Tamil and Portuguese, to help parents feel welcome and included.