This week’s weather has started as it means to go on – murky, misty, rainy and foggy.

However there will be a short respite across East Anglia, with southerly winds bringing up mild air – which could see the mercury climb up to 17C.

Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin said: “Now for many it will be a brightening up process through the day, the mist and low cloud will tend to disappear.

“But in the west the cloud will thicken and see this rain just trickling into Cornwall and Pembrokeshire and pushing north to Northern Ireland come the afternoon.”