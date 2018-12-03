Alexandr Zhenzhirov via Getty Images

After what seems like an unfathomably long period of warm weather, this week we’ve been promised snow and ice. In the much-iterated words of Jon Snow (‘Game of Thrones’ guy, not the news presenter), winter is coming. The Met Office predicts there’ll be some frosty starts throughout the week, with wintry showers in the north. Some might groan about the cold weather...

How all this cold weather is making my lips feel pic.twitter.com/JTeQXdbk0w — Alexis (@allexis_marrie) November 28, 2018

But we’re all for finding the joy in things – so here’s what we’re excited for as the temperature drops... No More Commuter Sweats The cooler weather means the temperature on buses, trains and Tubes will drop accordingly. Not breaking out into a raging sweat at 7am is The One.

Breathing In That Fresh Air There’s nothing like inhaling a big breath of crisp, clean air on a cold winter’s day. So invigorating – except, of course, if you live in London and it’s full of diesel fumes.

Being Able To Wear ALL The Layers Hello to my hat, scarf, gloves, coat and 335938676 other layers. That’s better.

Wearing Your New Winter Clothes If you bought some lush thick jumpers about three months ago and have been waiting to wear them, now’s your chance. *Cuts tags off*

Getting The Hot Water Bottle Out A lot of women will have been hot-water-bottling all year long (thanks, periods) – but now you can use them without breaking into mega sweats. Yee-haa.

Feeling Ultra Festive Because singing Christmas songs while it’s still 14 degrees outside just doesn’t feel right.