PA Wire/PA Images The sun sets behind the M4 Prince of Wales bridge near Bristol, as much of the country enjoys a weekend of unseasonably warm weather.

Britain has continued to bask in the unseasonably warm weather with highs of 19C (66.2F) recorded on Sunday.

The west-coast beauty spot of Gogerddan, in Cardiganshire, Wales, was the hottest place with a record-breaking 19.1C, making it the warmest Welsh day in February since 1990.

Hampton Water Works, in the south west of London, was the hottest spot in England at 19C, and Londoners took advantage of the chance to head out into the sunshine on the South Bank of the Thames.

Down in Dorset crowds headed to the beach to enjoy the warm weather which is expected to continue on Monday and Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “It’s been unusually mild in many areas of the country and this is the fourth day in a row we’ve hit 18C.

“Monday and Tuesday will be equally as warm, if not with a greater chance of 18C or 19C.”

After that, however, temperatures should be back to normal.

“Monday and Tuesday will be the last of the very mild days with temperatures coming back to average levels after that,” the spokesman added.