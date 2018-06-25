A heatwave which is forecast to bring the hottest temperatures this year is sweeping across the UK - with a record high expected as early as Tuesday.

After a weekend of wall-to-wall sunshine, temperatures particularly in London are today set to hit around 29C, meaning the capital is in line with holiday hot spots in southern Spain.

Met Office forecaster Mark Foster said it is possible “the hottest day for the year for all four countries could be bettered this week” in time for the knock-out stages of the World Cup.

He added: “There is a fairly good chance we will see the hottest day so far. There is a chance it could possibly be tomorrow.”