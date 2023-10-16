The UK is braced for its second named storm of the season. Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

The Met Office has warned of “extremely heavy rain” as Storm Babet – the second named storm of autumn – batters the UK.

Scotland is expected to be hit hardest as the storm moves into the west of the UK on Tuesday evening, with heavy rain spreading across the country on Wednesday.

A severe weather warning is in place across central and eastern parts of Scotland, as rain will become heavy and persistent from Thursday to Saturday. Local authorities have warned to be prepared for flooding.

Further rain warnings have been issued for Northern Ireland and England, and there is also a warning for wind over the northern half of Scotland through Thursday and into Friday.

At the end of September, the UK was hit by Storm Agnes, the first named storm of the season. Now Babet, pronounced Bah-beht, follows and Ciarán, Kathleen and Vincent are among the names for storms that may hit the UK and Ireland over the next year.

#StormBabet has been named by @metoffice and is forecast to bring impactful heavy rain to the UK from Wednesday this week



Strong winds will accompany the storm



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/YJYB3haD4L — Met Office (@metoffice) October 16, 2023

Deputy chief meteorologist, Steven Keates, said: “Storm Babet will bring impactful rain to many parts of the UK, but especially parts of eastern Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England later this week.

“Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of flooding.

“It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.”

He added: “As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some very strong winds and large waves near some eastern coasts too.

“Gusts in excess of 60mph are possible in eastern and northern Scotland from Thursday.