A talented journalist wowed viewers this week with his coverage of the Ukraine crisis ― in six languages.
Polyglot Philip Crowther, an international affiliate correspondent for The Associated Press, has been reporting from Kyiv on the developing conflict with Russia. Speaking to assorted news organisations around the world, he detailed new developments in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.
He posted a montage of his work Monday, which went viral and accumulated more than 1.8 million views by the end of the day.
Here’s just a handful of the impressed reactions posted on Twitter:
According to his website, Crowther was born in Luxembourg to a British father and German mother, and is based in Washington, DC, where he covers US diplomacy, foreign policy, politics and current affairs, as well as reporting on breaking international news stories from around the world.
Crowther often shares clips of his multi-language coverage of various US and global news events.