Ukrainian Drones Drop Water Bottles To Civilians Stranded In The Floods

The destruction of a critical dam in Ukraine has caused flooding across the Kherson region. SOPA Images via Getty Images

Ukraine just got more inventive with its humanitarian efforts, and dropped water bottles to the civilians stranded in flooded areas via drones.

It follows a crisis set off by the destruction of a dam – which was also a hydroelectric power plant – in the Dnipro river, based in the Russian-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka on Tuesday morning.

Russian troops control the plant and the southern bank of the river, while Ukraine still controls the northern bank. Both sides have been affected by the flooding of the reservoir which was so large, the locals call it the Kakhovka Sea.

Thousands of people have since been evacuated and the UN has warned that there will be grave consequences as a result of the attack, although the full scale of the event is yet to be revealed.

UK foreign secretary James Cleverly has also said the destruction of the dam was akin to a war crime, because it was an assault on civilian infrastructure.

Tens of thousands of people have been left without drinking water, food or shelter.

So, when Ukraine’s ministry of defence showed how they were trying to get aid to those most affected via drones, the clip soon went viral. In less than 24 hours, it had accumulated more than 1.5 million views.

You can watch the clip, as posted on Twitter, below:

Ukraine has accused Russia of blowing up the dam from the inside, while Russia claims Ukraine is responsible, acting to distract from what Moscow has described as the failures of their counteroffensive.

Some experts have suggested damage inflicted by the war may be behind the dam’s collapse.