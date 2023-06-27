Ukraine Looks To Have Recaptured Territory Occupied By Russia Since 2014, UK Says

Ukraine has “highly likely” recaptured territory which has been occupied by Russia since 2014, according to UK officials.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Ukrainian airborne forces “have made small advances east” as Kyiv’s counter-offensive continues.
In their latest intelligence update on the war, the MoD said: “This is one of the first instances since Russia’s February 2022 invasion that Ukrainian forces have highly likely recaptured an area of territory occupied by Russia since 2014.
“Recent multiple concurrent Ukrainian assaults throughout the Donbas have likely overstretched Donetsk People’s Republic and Chechen forces operating in this area.”
It emerged yesterday that Russia is facing “multiple threats” on the battlefield as the 16-month-long war continues.
The setbacks come as the Kremlin continues to deal with the aftermath of the Wagner Group’s attempted mutiny at the weekend.
That has led to predictions that Russian president Vladimir Putin is facing “the beginning of the end” of his time in power.