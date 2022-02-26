Former Tory Cabinet Members Are Calling On Priti Patel To Let Ukrainian Refugees Settle In The UK

Refugees from Ukraine crossing the border in Poland. picture alliance via Getty Images

Former Tory cabinet members have urged Priti Patel to guarantee Ukrainian refugees the right to live in the UK.

George Osborne and Rory Stewart are among those supporting the move as thousands flee their country following the Russian invasion.

Julian Smith, who was chief whip under Theresa May, urged the Home Office to rip up existing asylum rules in light of the crisis.

In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, he said: “It’s really important that the United Kingdom makes an immediate open, welcoming & warm hearted commitment of sanctuary to those who wish to leave Ukraine. Rip up the usual bureaucracy & let’s just say they are welcome & we will make it as easy as possible to be here.”

Former Chancellor Osborne tweeted “Spot on” in response, while Stewart, who served as International Development Secretary replied: “Well done Julian. The UK has an opportunity now to take the lead in forming a responsible and effective global coalition for refugees - it should step up.”

David Mundell, who also served in May’s cabinet as Scottish Secretary, tweeted: “While the government’s immediate priority is to support British nationals and families in Ukraine first, and refugees should go to the nearest safe country, I strongly believe that the UK should also shoulder its responsibility to provide safe refuge to those fleeing this conflict.”

The interventions pile pressure on Patel, the Home Secretary, to water down immigration rules to help Ukrainian refugees.

In a series of tweets on Saturday morning, the Home Office said more staff had been “surged” to UK visa application centres in countries neighbouring Ukraine in response to Russia’s military action.

But Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, said it was “immoral” for the UK not to waive the normal rules for those fleeing the war.

She tweeted: “Ukraine is under fire. People are fleeing war Yet Home Office still applies normal visa restrictions inc salaries, language, close relatives This isn’t solidarity w Ukraine, it’s immoral Govt must urgently provide simple sanctuary route to UK for Ukrainians who need our help.”