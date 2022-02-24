Liz Truss Kicks Out Russian Ambassador After Ukraine Invasion

Foreign secretary Liz Truss leaves Downing Street after an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the UK response to the crisis in Ukraine. Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images

Liz Truss kicked the Russian ambassador out of her office during heated talks over the crisis in Ukraine.

Andrei Kelin was summoned to the Foreign Office after Russian troops launched a full-scale invasion under the guise of a “special military operation”.

But the discussion quickly deteriorated into a “heated” exchange, according to reports.

One source told Sky News: “Liz Truss kicked him out early.

“Said he should be ashamed of himself, that Russia has lied repeatedly and lost its last shred of credibility with the international community.”

Boris Johnson had earlier condemned Russian president Vladimir Putin over the “hideous and barbaric” invasion of Ukraine.

The prime minister accused the dictator of unleashing an unprovoked “tidal wave of violence” on their neighbours as he vowed to work with other western leaders to defeat the Russian leader.