Putin Declares War On Ukraine Under Guise Of 'Special Military Operation'

“The Ukrainian people want peace,” Zelensky said. “The government in Ukraine wants peace and is doing everything it can to build it.”

The Ukrainian minister of foreign affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Ukraine would defend itself against the Russian aggression “and will win”.

“Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes.

“This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win.

“The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”