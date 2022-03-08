Home Office's Ongoing Refugee 'Shame' Triggers Fresh Wave Of Twitter Fury

The Home Office’s reluctance to accept more Ukrainian refugees has triggered yet another wave of outrage on Twitter as the country’s humanitarian crisis worsens.
Approximately two million Ukrainians have fled from their home country in the last two weeks following Russia’s invasion, making it the fastest mass migration since World War 2.
Initial reports claimed that 50 people had been able to get into the UK, although that number has increased to 300 on Monday night after Priti Patel said the figures provided by her own department were “inaccurate”.
The government has very reluctantly changed its visa rules to accept more Ukrainians in the last few days.
Now, those with a family link to the UK can gain entry while a second scheme – where refugees can be sponsored by community organisations – is underway.
Yet, No.10 is still lagging behind its allies.
The UK is the only country in Europe which asks refugees to have a visa before entering.
It’s also not escaped anyone’s attention that, as No.10 drags its feet, it is still falling short when it comes to sanctioning Russian oligarchs in the UK.
Some people are particularly frustrated that the son of a Russian oligarch is in the Lords, yet refugees are still being turned away.
Others have pointed out that European migrants are still receiving better treatment than refugees from elsewhere in the world.
People have compared it to the UK’s Afghan refugee scheme, launched last year.
The government’s refugee response has also made some reflect on the UK’s whole approach towards the Ukrainian war.
Twitter users were particularly furious when it emerged the government is questioning Ireland’s decision to open its doors fully to Ukrainian refugees.
Commentator James O’Brien even claimed there was no “accident” behind the refugee shame.
The confusing dialogue coming out of No.10 did not go unnoticed either.
The comparison between the UK and the EU’s approach to visas left some people particularly infuriated, and questioning the prime minister’s claim that Britain is being “generous” to Ukraine.