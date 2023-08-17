Ukraine's Winter Preparations Will Pay Off Big Time Against Russian Onslaught, UK Says

Ukraine has already prepared well for the winter ahead, according to the UK's ministry of defence. SOPA Images via Getty Images

Ukraine is expected to cope well with the winter despite Russia’s continued attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure, according to the UK.

In its latest daily update shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), the ministry of defence suggested the beleaguered country had already laid all the groundwork for success in the upcoming cold season.

It claimed: “Despite the consistent pressures of war, Ukrainian efforts to build up fuel stockpiles will likely be successful in ensuring that it will have sufficient fuel reserves during the approaching winter period.”

The UK intelligence said Ukraine has been effective in mobilising its mining sector to maintain output, using coal “for thermal power and heating plants in the winter”.

It has also reportedly set up “substantial gas stocks providing a further reserve”.

Ukraine’s energy infrastructures have been heavily targeted by Russian forces throughout the war.

The MoD continued: “Despite Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure likely continuing this winter, Ukraine demonstrated last winter that it has the skilled workforce and expertise needed to operate and maintain the power network, even in wartime conditions.”

Moscow started to repeatedly attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure last October, in an effort to “instil terror among the population”, while also violating war laws about attacking civilians, according to the non-profit, Human Rights Watch.

In December the group’s senior Ukraine researcher, Yulia Gorbunova, said: “With the coldest winter temperatures yet to come, conditions will become more life-threatening while Russia seems intent on making life untenable for as many Ukrainian civilians as possible.”

This brutal war tactic left millions without electricity, water and heat – meaning there were mass blackouts just as the average temperatures in Ukraine was around -3C.

Around 43% of the country’s energy infrastructure has been damaged throughout the war, according to state-owned power distributor Ukrenergo – with 70% of substations attacked at least twice.

Back in June, Ukrenergo did warn that Ukraine would face a power deficit from the summer to the winter due to the Russian attacks.

Still, that same month Ukraine embarked on the largest campaign of repairs in modern history, according to Reuters news agency, fixing as much of its power system as it could in June to prepare for the coming winter.

Ukraine has almost doubled electricity tariffs for consumers since the beginning of June to fund winter preparations, when energy consumption is higher.

According to the UK’s foreign, commonwealth and development office, Russia has been attacking “every time of generation” of power, except nuclear. That’s unsurprising, as it is currently occupying Europe’s largest nuclear power station in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.