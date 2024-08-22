Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy Calls Russia 'The World's Biggest Terrorist'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed his Russian counterpart. via Associated Press

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has lashed out at Russia, calling the country “the world’s biggest terrorist”.

Intense fighting between the neighbouring countries has been raging for more than two years, ever since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine and occupied 18% of its territory.

Zelenskyy’s troops then launched a surprise offensive and seized the Russian Kursk region earlier this month, giving Putin a taste of his own medicine.

But this has not paved the way for peace talks.

Moscow claims to have shot down drones attempting to attack the Russian capital over the last week, while the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev claimed there would be no negotiations “until the compete defeat of the enemy” on Wednesday.

And last night, in post on the social media platform X, Zelenskyy described Russia as the “world’s biggest terrorist”.

He wrote: “Since the beginning of this war, Russian strikes have destroyed more than 500 churches, prayer houses, and other religious buildings.

“All believers in Ukraine have suffered from the invasion of Russian evil.

“We deeply appreciate every act of support for our state and people in this struggle for our live —the life that Russia seeks to destroy completely.

“Anyone who targets churches with missiles and bombs deserves nothing but the condemnation of the entire world. And this is exactly the attitude that the Russian state—the world’s biggest terrorist today—should receive.”

He attached a video of the Russian attacks on Ukraine, with a voiceover which said the Russian army “simply destroys everything in its way to march on the ruins and seize an independent country”.

The video said that “Ukraine remains free,” even as Russia occupies 18% of its territory.

“We will withstand Russian attacks. We will restore what has been destroyed. We are grateful to everyone who supports us and defends humanity,” it concluded.

