Seven-year-old Amellia Anisovych, a refugee from Ukraine, sings the Ukraine national anthem at the start of a fund-raising concert. via Associated Press

The seven-year-old Ukrainian girl who moved the world by singing the Frozen song ‘Let It Go’ from a bomb shelter has sung her country’s national anthem during a charity concert in Poland.

Wearing a white, embroidered folk dress, Amellia Anisovych, who escaped to Poland with her grandmother and brother, sang in a clear, sweet voice as thousands of people in the audience waved their cellphone lights in response.

On Sunday evening, Amellia was among Ukrainian artists joining their Polish hosts in a charity event that raised more than $380,000. Her parents remained in Kyiv.

The money raised will support one of Poland’s oldest charity foundations that's supporting victims of the invasion. pic.twitter.com/gnXh55MOxX — NPR (@NPR) March 21, 2022

Amellia holds her headdress at the finale of the fund-raising concert. via Associated Press

Marta Smekhova, who shared the footage of Amellia that went viral, wrote that the little girl had told her she dreamed of singing on a grand stage.

“Everyone put their business aside and listen to a song by this girl who was just beaming light,” Smekhova wrote on Facebook March 3. “Even men couldn’t hold back tears.”

The viral video also touched the woman who made the song famous, Frozen star Idina Menzel. “We see you,” the actor wrote with a tweet of the performance. “We really, really see you.”

