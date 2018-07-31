PA/Thames Valley Police Xeneral Webster riding away from the scene of the acid attack

A teenager has been jailed for 17 years for the UK’s first acid attack killing.

Xeneral Webster, 19, was sentenced over the manslaughter of Joanne Rand at the Reading Crown Court on Tuesday where he was also given an extended licence period of three years.

Sentencing Webster, of Westway, west London, Judge Angela Morris said: “You and your actions bear the responsibility for her (Ms Rand’s) tragic demise.”

“The cost of your actions were incalculable and irreparable for her family and friends and there is no sentence which this court can pass which can replace the value of her life.”

After the sentence was read out Webster shouted abuse at the judge from the dock and said “all of you will probably dead by the time I am out of here, fuck you bro”.