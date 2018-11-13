Understanding Your Blood Pressure And How To Help Control It

‘It’s important to get your blood pressure checked at least every five years because the higher your blood pressure the higher your risk of developing problems with your health’, is the advice of Sue Williams, a practice nurse at a busy Surrey GP surgery. We look at what at blood pressure is, what is ideal, and how you can look after it.

What is blood pressure and how is it measured?

Each beat of your heart pumps blood around your body to deliver oxygen and energy to every cell. As the blood is pumped round, it presses against the sides of our blood vessels. We measure the strength of this as ‘blood pressure.’

Our blood pressure is measured in mmHg (millimetres of mercury) and it’s given as two figures, one over the other:

Systolic – the pressure on the vessels when your heart pumps blood out

Diastolic - the pressure on the vessels when your heart takes a rest between beats

So, blood pressure of 120/80 means: a systolic pressure of 120mmHg and a diastolic pressure of 80mmHg.

Is my blood pressure normal?

‘Do you know what your blood pressure is? Make time to get it checked by a healthcare professional,’ says Sue. If you have a blood pressure measurement that’s between 90/60 and 120/80 you’re within the ideal range. Lower than 90/60 and you may have low blood pressure, and if your reading is 140/90 or higher, you may have high blood pressure. Just one high or low measurement doesn’t mean you actually have high or low blood pressure, as pressures can go up and down during the day, or from day to day. Your doctor will take regular readings to see if your pressures stay consistently high or low over time before making a diagnosis.

Diagnosed with high blood pressure (hypertension)?

It’s unlikely you’ll feel any symptoms of having high blood pressure. Untreated hypertension puts strain on your cardiovascular system, increasing your risk of stroke and heart attack, heart disease, vascular dementia, and kidney disease.

Diagnosed with low blood pressure (hypotension)?

This is less common than high blood pressure. Some people naturally have low blood pressure with no ill effects. It may be caused by certain medications, being dehydrated or heart failure. If your blood pressure is lower than your normal, your GP will be able to advise.