The Unite union is facing allegations of a “stitch-up” in its impending general secretary race after new rules appeared to make it harder for critics of Len McCluskey to get on the ballot.

Britain’s second biggest union is set to finally fire the starting gun in the election of McCluskey’s successor when its executive meets on Wednesday morning.

With nominations expected to close in June, Unite is set to have its new general secretary in post by the end of August, in time for Labour’s annual conference.

But some MPs and Unite members have hit out after internal election guidance included changes that would raise the threshold for the minimum number of nominations that candidates need.

The guidelines, marked “confidential” but passed to HuffPost UK, propose that for the 2021 general secretary election a brand new system should be adopted to create more “workplace branches” that are eligible to nominate contenders in the race to lead the union.

Under a rule change approved since McCluskey narrowly beat centrist challenger Gerard Coyne in 2017, any candidate for the post of general secretary must first obtain nominations from 5% of branches of the union.

Rough estimates put the number of current branches at around 3,000, meaning each contender has to garner the backing of 150 or more branches. In the last election, the threshold was just 50 nominations.

But under the new proposals, current “postcode” or “geographical” branches – which cover multiple employers and locations – could also be split up into several “workplace” branches as long as each venue has 50 or more Unite members as staff.

The change could mean that the number of branches is increased substantially, raising the minimum needed to much higher levels.