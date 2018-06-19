US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will announce that the United Sates is pulling out of the United Nations Human Rights Council, a Trump administration source has told Reuters.

The United States is half-way through a three-year term on the main UN rights body and had long threatened to quit if it was not reformed, accusing the 47-member Geneva-based body of being anti-Israel.

It comes as the United States faces intense criticism for detaining children separated from their immigrant parents at the US-Mexico border.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein on Monday called on Washington to halt its “unconscionable” policy.