US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will announce that the United Sates is pulling out of the United Nations Human Rights Council, a Trump administration source has told Reuters.
The United States is half-way through a three-year term on the main UN rights body and had long threatened to quit if it was not reformed, accusing the 47-member Geneva-based body of being anti-Israel.
It comes as the United States faces intense criticism for detaining children separated from their immigrant parents at the US-Mexico border.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein on Monday called on Washington to halt its “unconscionable” policy.
Ken Roth, executive director of the Human Rights Watch, said: “The UN Human Rights Council has played an important role in such countries as North Korea, Syria, Myanmar and South Sudan, but all Trump seems to care about is defending Israel.”
When the Human Rights Council was created in 2006, US President George W Bush’s administration shunned the body.
Then under President Barack Obama, the United States was elected to the body for a maximum two consecutive terms on the council by the UN General Assembly.
After a year off, Washington was re-elected in 2016 for its current third term.
In March 2011, the UN General Assembly unanimously suspended Libya’s membership in the council because of violence against protesters by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. But U.N. officials said no member has withdrawn.
Haley said a year ago that Washington was reviewing its membership and called for reform and elimination of a “chronic anti-Israel bias”.
The body has a permanent standing agenda item on suspected violations committed by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories that Washington wants removed.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.