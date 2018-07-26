Universal Credit 'Wrecking Lives' As Thousands Take Out Emergency Loans

PA Wire/PA Images

Thousands of people claiming Universal Credit have taken out emergency loans amid fears the Government’s flagship benefit is plunging families into debt, HuffPost UK has found. The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed through a Freedom of Information request that almost 70,000 claimants have used a so-called Budgeting Advance – an early payment of their welfare cheque to pay for unexpected costs. The figures, from April last year to March this year, only include the parts of the country where Universal Credit, which brings six benefits into one single payment, has been rolled out fully. By March, the number of people on the benefit was 820,000. Many of those areas had only been delivering the scheme for matter of weeks. The average amount of the loan was £360. HOW THE UNIVERSAL CREDIT ROLL-OUT STANDS

Department for Work and Pensions People on Universal Credit by local authority of June 2018. The darker areas of the map are local authorities with higher numbers of Universal Credit claimants. The North West region, where rollout started, has the largest number of claimants.

Critics say the figures demonstrate people on the scheme exist on a financial tightrope. The Work and Pensions Select Committee of MPs pointed to a National Audit Office report stating that 44% of claimants are still going further into debt nine months in to receiving their payments. Under Universal Credit, claimants are paid in one monthly payment in most cases, rather than weekly or fortnightly. The Department for Work and Pensions dismissed suggestions that taking out a Budgeting Advance could be linked to struggles related to the benefit, pointing out similar loans had existed for decades. Frank Field, chairman of the Work and Pensions Select Committee, told HuffPost UK: “Where will it end? Despite the DWP’s ludicrous state of denial, these figures further demonstrate the welfare state’s new-found role in destroying the moral economy of the working-class. “Universal Credit is designed in a way that is so alien to how families budget that it is systematically plunging tens of thousands of people into debt. “Worse still, the Committee is beginning to receive evidence of the debt advice, which is supposed help people through this mess, being nothing more than an empty promise from the DWP that is not delivered. “If DWP will not accept the reality of the havoc it is wreaking on people’s lives, how can we hope they will ever fix it?”

National Audit Office The National Audit Office found 44% of claimants are still going further into debt nine months in to receiving their payments.