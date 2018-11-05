Universal Credit Payment Waiting Time Cut To Three Weeks In DWP Climbdown

The time Universal Credit claimants have to wait for their first payment has been cut to three weeks, Esther McVey has confirmed in a climbdown for the Government.

The Work and Pensions Secretary has revealed changes to the flagship benefits programme made in the Budget last week.

Under a “managed migration” system, families will now be left waiting for their first payment three weeks, a shift from the previous five.

Debt repayments will be cut, a one-month deadline to switch benefits will be extended to three and help for the self-employed will be increased.

Funding of £4.5bn for the benefit was confirmed by Chancellor Philip Hammond.

It comes after a torrent of criticism has been levelled at the rollout of UC, with many claiming the benefit was pushing people into poverty and foodbank use.

The lates damning report came from the Social Security Advisory Committee, who said the five-week wait was “unacceptable” and lambasted ministers for introducing the benefit, which sees five benefits rolled into one, as having an “unrealistic” timetable.