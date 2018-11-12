Universal Credit: Prisoners 'Lured Back Into Crime' By Benefit Delays

Offenders recently freed from prison are being pushed into poverty and tempted back into a life of crime due to a delay in receiving benefits, HuffPost UK has been told.

Prisoners cannot currently make a claim for the new Universal Credit benefit while they are in jail and have to wait until after they are released.

But with around a five-week wait to receive money, campaigners warn the system is “setting people up to fail” at their most vulnerable moment, and claim former offenders may be tempted back into criminal behaviour to support themselves.

Although the switchover for existing benefits claimants is being slowly phased in, those who are new to benefits or have experienced a change in circumstances are going straight on Universal Credit.

Some offenders say they don’t understand the system, which is administered online, and are struggling to survive while they wait for payment.

All prisoners in the UK are issued with a £46 discharge grant on release. But this figure has not changed for at least 15 years.

HuffPost UK spent two days at the foodbank in Preston where staff revealed increasing numbers of former prisoners are coming to them in need.

Major Alex Cadogan, local leader of the Salvation Army, said: “Once people are released from custody, they have to make a Universal Credit claim and that takes time.