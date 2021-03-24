You, Zixi And Savvy: 52 Unusual Baby Names From 2020

Tuan Tran via Getty Images 2020 saw a whole host of unusual baby names

2020 was a year for imaginative baby names, with more new parents shunning traditional names in favour of the more unusual.

Babies named Priscilladonna, Zixi and You were among the new arrivals in Scotland last year, new data has revealed. The full list of 2020 baby names were published by the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

The most popular names for girls were Isla, Olivia and Emily, while for boys it was Jack, Noah and James.

But 2020 brought the highest ever number of different or more unusual names in what the NRS has described as a “continuing trend”. Here are some of them.

Unique baby girl names

1. Cleopatra

2. L-Elizabeth

3. Priscilladonna

4. Savvy

5. Temperance

6. Wing

7. You

8. Wynter

9. Dua

10. Everly

11. Sloane

12. Riva

13. Ocean

14. Bellakane

15. Dior

16. Envy

17. Khaleesi

18. Raven

19. Bijou-Amore

20. Zixi

21. Diamond-Rose

22. Enzleigh

23. Hearte

24. Ilysm-Rose

25. Nirvana.

Unique baby boy names

1. Ace

2. Fox

3. Wolf

4. Axl

5. Bleu

6. Jaxtyn

7. Kajus

8. Renn

9. Rocco

10. Aragorn

11. Great

12. Junior-Lux

13. Navy-Blaze

14. Rigby

15. Soul

16. Urban

17. Tully

18. Spike

19. Storm

20. Silver

21. Excell

22. C

23. C-Jay

24. Caddy

25. Divinity

26. Fitz-Kiing

27. Marvel.