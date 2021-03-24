You, Zixi And Savvy: 52 Unusual Baby Names From 2020

2020 was a year for imaginative baby names, with more new parents shunning traditional names in favour of the more unusual.
Babies named Priscilladonna, Zixi and You were among the new arrivals in Scotland last year, new data has revealed. The full list of 2020 baby names were published by the National Records of Scotland (NRS).
The most popular names for girls were Isla, Olivia and Emily, while for boys it was Jack, Noah and James.
But 2020 brought the highest ever number of different or more unusual names in what the NRS has described as a “continuing trend”. Here are some of them.
Unique baby girl names
1. Cleopatra
2. L-Elizabeth
3. Priscilladonna
4. Savvy
5. Temperance
6. Wing
7. You
8. Wynter
9. Dua
10. Everly
11. Sloane
12. Riva
13. Ocean
14. Bellakane
15. Dior
16. Envy
17. Khaleesi
18. Raven
19. Bijou-Amore
20. Zixi
21. Diamond-Rose
22. Enzleigh
23. Hearte
24. Ilysm-Rose
25. Nirvana.
Unique baby boy names
1. Ace
2. Fox
3. Wolf
4. Axl
5. Bleu
6. Jaxtyn
7. Kajus
8. Renn
9. Rocco
10. Aragorn
11. Great
12. Junior-Lux
13. Navy-Blaze
14. Rigby
15. Soul
16. Urban
17. Tully
18. Spike
19. Storm
20. Silver
21. Excell
22. C
23. C-Jay
24. Caddy
25. Divinity
26. Fitz-Kiing
27. Marvel.
See the full list of baby names in Scotland in 2020 on the NRS website.