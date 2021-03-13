I’m Black, But My Biracial Baby Looks White. This Is What We Deal With

I opened myself to loving my race, loving my identity, loving a massive part of me. I thought I had laid that internal struggle to bed until I gave birth to Luna.

We live in a midsized, liberal dot of a city in the mitten state that’s not Detroit. Interracial relationships are common, but a Black woman with a white man less so. Funny looks and snide comments can be a dime a dozen, but they become something you ignore. I had to talk my husband down the first time we got an insulting comment from a Black man. Together we learned to laugh about it.

That effortless ability to brush off raised eyebrows evaporated after I gave birth. The hyper-awareness of being out with my own child churned anxiety in my chest. Double takes and lingering stares became commonplace. I caught myself saying “Mommy loves you,” with extra emphasis on Mommy. I am Luna’s Mommy, and I wanted random people to know she grew inside of me even if she didn’t look like it.

During my pregnancy, I read articles and first-person accounts of people accusing parents of kidnapping their mixed-race kids. Those stories haunted me. I openly expressed those thoughts to my husband, who did his best to reassure me. When we would go out together, I used his whiteness as a shield. In my mind, he protected us from these things. But he wouldn’t always be there, and I hated that fact.