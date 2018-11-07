'Urban Mermaid' Rescues Drowning Cow Along 200-Mile Thames Swim

A drowning cow has been rescued from the Thames by an “urban mermaid” on a 200-mile swim of the river. Yes really.

Lindsey Cole embarked on the trip on Friday in a wetsuit, a tail and a woolly hat, on a quest to raise awareness to the dangers of single-use plastic.

As she passed through Oxfordshire on Sunday, she spotted the animal, which she initially mistook for a sheet of white plastic. It is thought the cow fell into the water while drinking from it.