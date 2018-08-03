Urgent Appeal For Foodbank Donations Over Summer School Holidays

Children no longer getting free school meals during the summer holidays has led a network of foodbanks to make an urgent appeal for more donations.

The Trussell Trust said it was expecting a rush of families seeking help once schools closed, but warned ministers its foodbanks “must not be a long term solution to hunger at any time of year”.

The charity’s 420 foodbanks provided more than 204,000 three-day emergency supplies last summer, 74,000 of which went to children, 3,500 more than in May and June.

It comes amid a flurry of reports that foodbanks across the UK are short of supplies, including in Carlisle, South Shields, Nottingham, Manchester, Droitwich, Braintree and Glasgow. ﻿

Samantha Stapley, director of operations at the Trussell Trust, said:“No-one should face going hungry and, although our network will be doing all they can this summer to help families struggling to make the money they have stretch to cover the essentials, no charity can replace people having enough money for the basics.

“There are changes we can make as a nation to help during the holidays, but if we are to protect each other from hunger whatever the time of year, we have to go further than that.

“We know particular groups of people are most likely to need a foodbank, so let’s make sure no-one is swept into destitution.

“Our benefits system can, and must, act as an anchor to protect people from being pulled into poverty.”

The charity said more than a third of food distributed by its network throughout the year goes to children, but there is extra financial pressure to provide main meals during the school holidays for families who rely on free school meals.

Last summer more food was distributed by the Trust than was donated, prompting the charity to ask the public to help out this year.