US Man Receives Final Paycheck Of $915 In Oil-Covered Pennies With A 'F**k You' Note

A man from Fayetteville, Georgia, got his final, overdue paycheck from a local auto shop in the form of a pile of pennies with a note that read “f**k you” attached to it.

Earlier this month, Andreas Flaten received a delivery of over 90,000 1-cent coins — all soaked in greasy oil and dumped on his driveway.

A March 13 Instagram post by Flaten’s girlfriend, Olivia Oxley, states that the huge chunk of change arrived four months after Flaten quit his job at A OK Walker Autoworks, a Peachtree City business run by Miles Walker, last November.

“First things first, when [my boyfriend] quit he gave a written resignation letter complete with a two weeks notice,” Oxley wrote. “After Miles Walker of AOK Walker auto works continued to be the asshole he is and make a normal workday hell, making unnecessary comments about my boyfriends daughter and just [being] an all around dick, that 2 weeks turned into 5 days.”

Oxley explained that Walker had refused to send out Flaten’s last paycheck, claiming damages to his shop.

“Once the word ‘lawyer’ was introduced, this is what he did,” Oxley wrote.