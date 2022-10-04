This Woman Gave Birth On Camera In The Most Down-To-Earth Political Campaign We've Seen

An online advert from a Democratic candidate who is running for US Congress has gone viral – and for good reason.

Katie Darling’s video is distinctly different from many other political campaigns, because she gives birth in it. And it’s not just acting, she actually delivers her second child in the clip, in a real hospital.

Advertisement

The video, which is just one minute and 25 seconds, shows the aspiring politician delivering her baby boy last month. Darling’s voiceover also laments the US’ recent changes to abortion rights after Roe v Wade was overturned – a move which shocked the international community earlier this year.

The 36-year-old, who has never run for elective office before, included footage of her husband, their six-year-old daughter and their family life in Louisiana on a farm.

She told USA Today Network that the ad “is resonating with so many people” because it touches on matters close to people’s hearts – climate change, education and a severe abortion ban.

Darling’s previous tweets have not got much attention, but she told the US network that she and her team “were counting” on the video doing well, especially as “reproductive rights and health are the foundation of my campaign.”

Advertisement

In Louisiana, abortion has been almost completely banned since June 24, 2022, although it is legal to travel out of the state to get an abortion. It’s only permitted where there is a substantial risk to the life or health of the pregnant person or the foetus is not expected to survive the pregnancy.

Darling explains in her ad: “We should be putting pregnant women at ease, not putting their lives at risk.”

She told New Orleans Public Radio that, as she had a high-risk pregnancy, she wanted to show “how vulnerable you are” when giving birth. She added: “People are talking about reproductive rights and abortion in these like theoretical terms, but it’s real.”

Previously the chief executive of a New Orleans run distiller, Darling now works as an account executive but is keen to move into politics to reform her state.

Darling is up against Republican Steve Scalise, who supported the overturning of Roe v Wade, and who has repeatedly shown his support for anti-abortion laws, anti-gun laws and has denied climate change in the past. He has been in his seat since 2008, meaning it’s a bit of a long-shot for Darling to get elected.

Advertisement

Still, the campaign video has been widely praised for showing a process which is still fairly stigmatised today – giving birth – while also advocating the right to have an abortion.

Giving birth in your campaign ad is the bossest of boss moves and I am here for it. https://t.co/65o5rDdXTE — Amanda Becker (@AmandaBecker) October 4, 2022

Okay giving BIRTH in your campaign ad is objectively badass. https://t.co/OQxWaYRjzs — Bethany Osborn (@BethanyOsborn) October 4, 2022

This is one of the best political ads I think I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/x6RouuzxjE — Is this still fun? (@SocietyLost) October 4, 2022

Others pointed out how the ad showed the different roles women adapt, showing that motherhood is not an obstacle to ambition either.

Advertisement

This made me very emotional because when have we EVER seen women represented this way? As full humans not just things. This humanity is what happens when women lead. https://t.co/CFRGqWMmnk — @survivorstrong3 (@survivorstrong3) October 4, 2022

there's so much brilliant stuff in this ad, like how the husband "helps" with the chickens just like the little kid does https://t.co/LO6kEKz2XG — James Kochalka (@the_kochalka) October 4, 2022

WOW. A political ad has never brought me to tears but here we are. Congrats on your beautiful family and good luck in your race! — Betsy Sellinger (@betsydbell) October 3, 2022