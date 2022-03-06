Mitchell Ryan in 2018 Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images

Former Lethal Weapon actor Mitchell Ryan has died aged 88.

The star of stage and screen died of congestive heart failure at his Los Angeles home, his step-daughter Denise Freed told the Hollywood Reporter.

Mitchell played a villainous general in the first Lethal Weapon movie, and was also a ruthless businessman on TV’s Santa Barbara, with character roles on the soap opera Dark Shadows and the 1990s sitcom Dharma & Greg.

Rugged, granite-jawed and sporting a sleek mane of hair, Mitchell was instantly recognisable on TV and the big screen.

His career spanned more than half a century, beginning with an uncredited role in the 1958 Robert Mitchum film Thunder Road.

Among his biggest roles were the general-turned heroin smuggler in Lethal Weapon, a police officer in Magnum Force and Electra Glide In Blue, and the conniving, murderous Las Vegas businessman Anthony Tonell in the nighttime TV soap opera Santa Barbara.

Mitchell Ryan pictured in 1979 via Associated Press

In the 1990s, he had a long-running role as Greg’s wealthy, eccentric and boozy father on Dharma & Greg.

Mitchell played Burke Devlin on the cult 1960s soap opera Dark Shadows for one series but he was fired because of his alcoholism.

He acknowledged his drinking issues in his 2021 autobiography Fall Of A Sparrow.

“I’m blessed that, 30 years a drunk, I’ve managed to live a working actor’s life to be envied,” he said.

“And I’ve lived a great deal of real life while I was at it.

“Sober for the next 30 years, I’m told that I’ve come out of it all a good and useful human being.”

Mitchell had roles on many TV shows and in movies ranging from High Plains Drifter with Clint Eastwood to Halloween: The Curse Of Michael Myers.

He also performed in the theatre, including Broadway appearances in Wait Until Dark, Medea and The Price.

Kathryn Leigh Scott, who appeared with him in Dark Shadows, said in a Facebook post: “He was a great gift in my life. I cherish my warm memories of his beautiful soul. I’m heartbroken.”