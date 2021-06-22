Olympic sprint great Usain Bolt seems to have a golden touch with naming his children as well. On Father’s Day the now-retired eight-time gold medalist slyly announced the arrival of twins with partner Kasi Bennett. He posted a photo of the family with the two newborns and simply listed the children’s names: babies Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt, and their 1-year-old sister, Olympia Lightning Bolt. (Saint Leo is Bolt’s middle name.)

The 100-meter and 200-meter world record holder is now just one kid short of a very cool-sounding relay team. Bennett posted a slow reveal of the twins during the same photo shoot.